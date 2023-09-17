Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Final: Shubman Gill Best ODI Scores
17 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
India young opener Shubman Gill has been the go to man for the Indian side in 2023.
Here are the stats of Shubman Gill best ODI scores in 2023.
Asia Cup 2023 Final, India vs Sri Lanka will be played on 17 September 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium Colombo, Sri Lanka.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match IND vs SL Final.
