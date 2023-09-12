Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Hardik Pandya Last 3 Innings In ODIs
12 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
2021-2022 Sri Lanka v India - 3rd Match: 19 Runs
2022-2023 India v Sri Lanka - 1st Match: 14 Runs
2022-2023 India v Sri Lanka - 2nd Match: 36 Runs
Although Hardik Pandya doesn't have good record in last 3 innings against Island nation but in this Asia Cup 2023 he has smashed a crucial fifty against Pakistan.
Rohit Sharma breached the 10000 runs mark and became the second fastest to reach the feat after Virat Kohli.
Rohi Sharma also became the highest six hitting player (28) in the Asia Cup history.
The defending champions will take on the seven time Asia Cup champions India on Tuesday in the Super Four clash at the Asia Cup 2023.
