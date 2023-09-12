Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Kuldeep Yadav vs Dasun Shanaka Comparison
12 Sep, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Kuldeep Yadav have recently bamboozled 5 players in IND vs PAK Super 4 match.
Dasun Shanaka has the overall average of 23.39 in his ODI Internationals.
Kuldeep Yadav has bowled out two times Dasun Shanaka in ODI.
Dasun Shanaka has scored his highest score 108* against India in ODI.
Kuldeep Yadav's best against Sri Lanka is 3/42 in 10 overs.
Dasun Shanaka has the strike rate of 122.73 against India in ODI.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probabity of rain in the match IND vs SL Super 4.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav Stats vs Sri Lanka In ODIs