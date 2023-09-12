Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Virat Kohli vs Matheesha Pathirana Comparison
12 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Virat Kohli achieved huge milestone in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Indo-PAK match where he became the fastest batter to score 13000 ODI runs.
Matheesha Pathirana has an economy of 6.55 in ODI internationals.
Virat Kohli has smashed 47 centuries in just 267 innings.
Matheesha Pathirana has the skill of bowling perfect yorkers and stop the batters to follow up the game.
Virat Kohli has an average of 57.62 in ODI Internationals which plays a vital role on batting number three for India.
The Sri Lankan pacer has bamboozled Babar Azam and there is also a chance to set Virat Kohli back to pavilion.
The battle between the defending champion Sri Lanka and the seven-time champion India on 12 September 2023 in R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probabity of rain in the match IND vs SL Super 4.
