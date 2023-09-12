Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Who Is Dunith Wellalage ?
12 Sep, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Wellalage was born on 9th Jan, 2003 in Colombo.
He is a lefty, who bowls slow left-arm orthodox.
He has taken 126 wickets in 61 matches in First Class and List A Cricket.
He has appeared in a single Test match for Sri Lanka.
Before his brilliant performance against India, he has taken 13 wickets in 12 matches in ODIs.
He finished the 2022 Under-19 World Cup as the leading wicket-taker, with seventeen dismissals.
He plays for Jaffna Kings in the LPL.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Virat Kohli's ODI Hundreds Against Sri Lanka