Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Who Is Dunith Wellalage ?

12 Sep, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Wellalage was born on 9th Jan, 2003 in Colombo.

He is a lefty, who bowls slow left-arm orthodox.

He has taken 126 wickets in 61 matches in First Class and List A Cricket.

He has appeared in a single Test match for Sri Lanka.

Before his brilliant performance against India, he has taken 13 wickets in 12 matches in ODIs.

He finished the 2022 Under-19 World Cup as the leading wicket-taker, with seventeen dismissals.

He plays for Jaffna Kings in the LPL.

