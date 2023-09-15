Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh: Top 5 Bowlers To Watchout For

15 Sep, 2023

Sunny Daud

Mohammed Shami - Shami's experience will surely help India against Bangladesh's clash

Shoriful Islam - Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam is Bangladesh's best bowler in the 2023 Asia Cup so far. He bagged seven wickets in four matches at an average of 18.71.

Kuldeep Yadav - With nine wickets in the last two matches, Kuldeep Yadav is in the form of his life. Colombo's pitch is suiting the left-arm wrist-spinner.

Shakib Al Hasan - Shakib Al Hasan is experienced and knows how to deal with India's top order.

Hardik Pandya - Apart from Batting Pandya can also be the asset for India in bowling against Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match will take place on 15 September 2023 (3:00 PM).

The match match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match IND vs BAN Super 4.

Shocking News: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the clash against Bangladesh Find Out in the next slide -

