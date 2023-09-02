Asia Cup 2023: Oldest And Youngest Players By Team In All 6 Squads
02 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
India: The youngest player in team India is Tilak Varma, he is 20 years old.
India: The oldest player in team India is Rohit Sharma, he is 36 years old.
Sri Lanka: The youngest player in team Sri Lanka is Dunith Wellalage, he is 20 years old.
Sri Lanka: The oldest player in team Sri Lanka is Dimuth Karunaratne, he is 35 years old.
Bangladesh: The youngest player in team Bangladesh is Tanzim Hasan Sakib, he is 20 years old.
Bangladesh: The oldest player in team Bangladesh is Shakib Al Hasan, he is 36 years old.
Afghanistan: The youngest player in team Afghanistan is Noor Ahmed, he is 18 years old.
Afghanistan: The oldest player in team Afghanistan is Mohammad Nabi, he is 38 years old.
Nepal: The youngest player in team Nepal is Gulsan Jha, he is 18 years old.
Nepal: The oldest player in team Nepal is Karan KC, he is 31 years old.
Pakistan: The youngest player in team Pakistan is Naseem Shah, he is 20 years old.
Pakistan: The oldest player in team Pakistan is Fakhar Zaman, he is 33 years old.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rohit Sharma Last 7 ODI Innings vs Pakistan