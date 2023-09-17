Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka Final: Top 5 Bowlers To Watchout
17 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
After taking 9 wickets in just four games, Kuldeep Yadav is surely a contender to watch out for with the ball against Sri Lanka.
Spinner Dunith Wellalage derailed the star India batting line-up during their last meet in Asia Cup. The left-arm spinner scalped a five-wicket haul.
With a slinging action like Lasith Malinga’s, Matheesha Pathirana came good in the most important tournament for Sri Lanka. Surely he will be the player to watch out for.
In Asia Cup 2023, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has scalped six wickets in the tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah is certainly a big match player and he will be eyeing a match-winning performance for his side in the upcoming clash against Sri Lanka.
The defending champions, Sri Lanka (SL), will defend their Asia Cup title against the seven-time champions India (IND) in the grand finale of Asia Cup 2023 on September 17.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match IND vs SL Final.
