Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah vs Pakistan Batters in ODIs
10 Sep, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Jasprit Bumrah has played a total of 5 matches against Pakistan. In these five games, Bumrah has bowled 39.1 overs and picked up just 4 wickets.
As compared to his career ODI average of 24.31, Bumrah averages double against the Men in Green, 48.75.
His strike rate of 31.46 also nearly doubles and goes to 58.75 in his five encounters against Pakistan.
His economy remains more or less the same, moving up from 4.64 (career economy) to 4.98.
Jasprit Bumrah would be the key player in IND vs PAK Super 4 match.
The weather in Colombo looks rainy and the forecast shows it might rain in IND vs PAK Super 4 match.
