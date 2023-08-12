Asia Cup 2023 Tickets Go On Sale In This Country - Details Inside
11 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
The online tickets for the Pakistan leg of the Asia Cup 2023 will be out for sale on August 12 and can be booked at pcb.bookme.pk.
The tickets will be sold in phases, starting with passes for the VIP and Premium enclosures.
On 14th August, Pakistan’s Independence Day, the tickets will be made available for the First Class and the General Enclosures.
Tickets for the hospitality boxes in Multan and Lahore can be bought via a phone call at the PCB headquarters at 111 22 77 77.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka will jointly host the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan will host four games while Sri Lanka will host the remaining including the final.
Multan and Lahore will host the matches during the Pakistan leg of Asia Cup 2023.
The Asia Cup 2023 will start on August 30 and the final will be played in Colombo on September 17.
