PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match | In Pics
06 Sep, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan scored 53 off 57 deliveries.
Shakib was supported by ex captain, Mushfiqur Rahim 64(87) as Bangladesh were bowled out for 193.
Naseem Shah picked up 3 wickets and finished with figures 5.4-34-3.
Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he finished with figures 6-19-4.
In the run-chase, opener Imam-ul-Haq scored 78(84).
Pakistan wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 63(79) to guide PAK home to a 7-wicket victory.
Haris Rauf was adjudged as Man of the Match.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup: 5 Players Who Made Into Squad Despite Not Named Initially