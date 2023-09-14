Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: 5 Sri Lankan Players To Watchout For Against Pakistan
14 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Dunith Wellalage: The 20 Year Old is running in form as he dismissed 5 Indian batters in last match and also scored 42* as a lone wolf.
Charith Asalanka: This could be the biggest Threat to the Pak batters as Asalanka took 4 wickets against India and with the economy of 2.
Matheesha Pathirana: The'Baby Malinga' is the leading wicket taker for Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023. In four matches he dismissed 8 batters.
Maheesh Theekshana: This mystery spinner of the Sri Lankan side is not easy to pick at all. His economy against India was just 4.47 with 1 wicket.
Dhanajaya de Silva: This batter scored an radical innings against India, he also looked in good touch and can be the threat to Pakistan.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match PAK vs SL Super 4.
