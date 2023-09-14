Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Last 5 Innings Against Sri Lanka

14 Sep, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

2017-2018 Pakistan v Sri Lanka - 3rd Match: 30 runs in 39 balls

2017-2018 Pakistan v Sri Lanka - 4th Match: 69 runs in 101 balls

2017-2018 Pakistan v Sri Lanka - 5th Match: Did not bat

2019-2020 Pakistan v Sri Lanka - 2nd Match: 115 runs in 105 balls

2019-2020 Pakistan v Sri Lanka - 3rd Match: 31 runs in 26 balls

The Pakistan skipper has scored only one century against the Island nation in his last five innings.

According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match PAK vs SL Super 4.

