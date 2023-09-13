PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record

13 Sep, 2023

Sunny Daud

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka has played 155 matches against each other.

From 155 Pakistan won 92 matches.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka just won 58 matches.

It would be interesting to watch the clash between Dunith Wellalage and Babar Azam.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have two points and the winner of the virtual knock-out game will progress to the final on September 17.

The match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

The match will be played on Thursday, September 14, 3 PM IST.

There are slight chances of Rain in Colombo.

