Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Last 5 Matches Between Pakistan and Sri Lanka
14 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
PAK (209/3) beat SL (208/10) by 7 wickets, Oct 18, 2017
PAK (177/3) beat SL (176/10) by 7 wickets, Oct 20, 2017
PAK (105/1) beat SL (104/10) by 9 wickets, Oct 23, 2017
PAK (305/7) beat SL (238/10) by 67 runs, Sept 30, 2019
PAK (299/5) beat SL (297/9) by 5 wickets, Oct 2, 2019
Before their 2019 series, the two teams met in 2017 when Pakistan whitewashed the Islanders 5-0.
The upcoming game is a virtual semifinal, as the winner of the clash will face India in the summit clash of the tournament on Sunday (September 17).
