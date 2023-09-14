Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Top 10 Trending Memes On Rain During Super Four Clash

14 Sep, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Pakistan has won the toss and elected to swim first

If the rain doesn’t stop I request both teams to perform this #PAKvsSL

yeh Colombo main barish kahay nahi khatam hoti bay

Maut ka khel is about to begin #PAKvsSL

Albata ma zahir nahi krta lekin Mujhe lg raha hai k aj hum asiacup sa bahir hojayengy.#PAKvsSL | #Colombo

Pakistanis praying for qudrat ka nizam to stop rain in Colombo

Aaj agar haar gye tou keh dengy main players nhi khel rhy thy

Rain be like "Tumne bulaya aur Hum chale aaye "

Pakistan cricket team ready to play under water to reach the finale

Advance congratulations to Sri Lanka for qualifying to the final of Asia Cup.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs SL Head To Head; All You Need To Know

 Find Out More