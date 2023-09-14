Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Top 10 Trending Memes On Rain During Super Four Clash
14 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Pakistan has won the toss and elected to swim first
If the rain doesn’t stop I request both teams to perform this #PAKvsSL
yeh Colombo main barish kahay nahi khatam hoti bay
Maut ka khel is about to begin #PAKvsSL
Albata ma zahir nahi krta lekin Mujhe lg raha hai k aj hum asiacup sa bahir hojayengy.#PAKvsSL | #Colombo
Pakistanis praying for qudrat ka nizam to stop rain in Colombo
Aaj agar haar gye tou keh dengy main players nhi khel rhy thy
Rain be like "Tumne bulaya aur Hum chale aaye "
Pakistan cricket team ready to play under water to reach the finale
Advance congratulations to Sri Lanka for qualifying to the final of Asia Cup.
