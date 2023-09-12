Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Stats vs Sri Lanka In ODIs
12 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Rohit Sharma needs one more six to hit the most maximums by an Indian in the Asia Cup (ODI format).
India will go against Sri Lanka today at 3 pm IST at the same venue, the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has notched up his career best score of 264 runs against Sri Lanka.
Here are the stats of Indian captain Rohit Sharma vs the island nation Sri Lanka in ODIs.
The 36-year-old opener has smashed 4 ODI centuries against the Island nation.
The Indian skipper has amassed 6 ODI half centuries against Sri Lanka.
Rohit Sharma has a strike rate of 93.7 with average of 36.97 in 1932 ODI balls.
