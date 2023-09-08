Asia Cup 2023, SL vs BAN: Top 5 Players To Watchout | Super 4 | Check Details
1. Mehidy Hasan, he is a versatile all-rounder from Bangladesh who boasts 888 runs and 88 wickets in 77 matches, showcasing his versatile prowess.
2. Shakib Al Hasan, he is a left-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner from Bangladesh. He has hammered 7211 runs and picked up 305 wickets in his 235 matches ODI career so far.
3. Shoriful Islam will be the bowler to watch out for from the Bangladeshi side, the left-arm pacer has 26 wickets in ODIs thus far with a best of 4/21 and an economy of 5.57.
4. Another player from Sri Lanka who has left a lasting impression with his cricketing talent is Matheesha Pathirana.
5. In the eagerly awaited clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Dhananjaya de Silva emerges as a key player to watch.
The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on 9 September 2023. (3:00 PM)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Check List of 12 Elite Panel Umpires