Asia Cup 2023, SL vs BAN: What If Bangladesh Lose In This Match | Super 4
Bangladesh will be fighting to keep their final hopes of playing the final when they take on Sri Lanka.
After losing against Pakistan by seven wickets in their first match of the Super 4, Bangladesh find themselves in a must win game against Sri Lanka.
If the Tigers lose against Lankans, like they did in the group stage encounter, they will be out of the contention from the final.
If they lose then their final Super 4 match against India on 15th September will turn into a formality.
To keep their dreams of playing the final alive, Bangladesh will have to end a 12- match winning streak of the Lankans.
Rain is in the forecast in Colombo and throughout next week, there is a good chance that rain will interupt the match or even completely washout.
The match will begin at 3:30 PM and will be played at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (9 September 2023).
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Meet Shakib Al Hasan's Wife Umme Ahmed Shishir