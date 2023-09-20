Asia Cup 2023 Stats- Top Scorer, Top Wicket Taker, Most Sixes- All You Need To Know
India defeated Sri Lanka in the final match of Asia Cup 2023 to clinch their 8th title. Here are all the stats you must know.
Shubman Gill (India) is the top run scorer with 302 runs in Asia Cup 2023.
With an unorthodox bowling action Matheesha Pathirana from Sri Lanka has clinched 11 wickets to become the top wicket taker in Asia Cup 2023.
Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan has the best batting strike-rate of 178.94 in the entire Asia Cup.
Hardik Pandya from India has the best bowling economy of 3.34 in Asia Cup 2023.
Hitman, Rohit Sharma from India has most number of sixes (11) in Asia Cup 2023.
Fakar Zaman from Pakistan has taken the most number of catches (4) in Asia Cup 2023.
