Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Top Players To Watch Out | Check Details
06 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
1. Babar Azam, Pakistan captain led from the front with a masterly 151 against Nepal in the opening encounter at Asia Cup 2023 in Multan.
2. Ishan Kishan, Indian wicket-keeper batter who led India to a good total against Pakistan and caught his form in the whole tournament.
3. Hardik Pandya, Indian all-rounder who latches with bat and bowl both, as he scored valuable runs against Pakistan and managed to give a fighting total at Asia Cup 2023.
4. Mehidy Hasan, Bangladeshi batter was promoted to open the innings and he did not disappoint. He struck a masterful 112 off 119 balls against Afghanistan before retiring hurt due to an injury to his hand.
5. Shaheen Afridi, Pakistani bowler who finished his spell with 4-35 against India in Asia cup 2023 and looking for haunting more wickets in upcoming matches
6. Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed bowled a beautiful spell and took 4 crucial wickets against Afghanistan. He also smashed 3 wickets and broke the backbone of the Bangladesh team.
7. Maheesh Theekshana, a young and promising leg-spinner of Sri Lanka, stands out as a potential game-changer. His unique leg-spin variations can befuddle even the best of batter.
8. Dhananjaya de Silva, he has the potential to deliver effective knocks to the team while batting in the lower middle order, which is why the batter is included in Sri Lanka's best playing XI for Asia Cup 2023.
