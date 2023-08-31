Asia Cup 2023: Top Five Players To Watch Out, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
31 Aug, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan hits the list on top as he has hammered 7211 runs and picked up 305 wickets in his ODI career.
Bangladesh left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam comes at second position as he has taken 26 wickets in ODIs thus far with a best of 4/21 and an economy of 5.57.
Sri Lankan cricketing talent Matheesha Pathirana strikes at number three with an economy rate of 6.48 and best bowling figures of 2/18.
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hsan comes at number four position who boasts 888 runs and 88 wickets in 77 wickets, his best bowling figure of 4/25 underscores his effectiveness with the ball.
Sri Lankan cricketer Dhananjaya De Silva takes his position at number five, he smashed 1653 runs and grabbed 41 wickets in his ODI career so far.
BAN vs SL is the second match of Asia Cup 2023, set to be played on August 31. The venue of the encounter is Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
