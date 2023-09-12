Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Stats vs Sri Lanka In ODIs
12 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The Indian great batter Virat Kohli has accomplished another milestone by reaching fastest to 13000 runs in ODI cricket.
The Indian superstar has shown dominance over the Sri Lankan nation in ODI cricket.
The right handed batter has played 20 ODIs game so far against Sri Lanka in the island nation.
The 34-year-old Kohli has scored 832 runs.
The great batter has an average of 53.87 with strike-rate of 87.86.
The Superstar batter has smashed four hundreds and two fifties till now.
The defending champions Sri Lanka will take on Rohit Sharma-led India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.
