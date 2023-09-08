Asia Cup 2023, Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Top 5 knocks
08 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
1. This was arguably Kohli’s finest ODI innings ever, as he demolished Pakistan’s bowling attack with a record-breaking knock of 183 off 148 balls in Dhaka.
2. Babar swiftly accelerated against England and got to his first 150 and got out at 158 runs in 139 balls and this was his highest ODI score ever in 2021.
3. Kohli scored a 136 runs in 122 balls and showed the first glimpse of his ‘lead from the front’ attitude against Bangladesh in 2014.
4. Babar Azam scored 122 runs in 50 balls with a strike rate of 206.77 which includes 15 boundaries and four sixes against South Africa in 2021.
5. Virat Kohli smashed a blistering 122 off just 61 balls, hitting 12 fours and six sixes against Afghanistan in 2022.
6. Babar Azam scored 103 runs against South Africa anto took Pakistan to victory in 2021.
7. Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century against Sri Lanka in Dhaka, he anchored the innings with a fluent 108 off 120 balls.
8. Babar Azam scored a saving 77 runs against South Africa, which helped Pakistan alot to beat the Proteas in 2021.
9. Chasing a mere 84 runs against Pakistan in the 2016, he scored a 51-ball 49, and India registered a five-wicket win.
10. Babar Azam's 68* off 52 aided the team to their maiden world cup victory against India and it definitely would be an unforgettable inning for him.
