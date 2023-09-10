Asia Cup 2023,IND vs PAK: Key Success To Win
10 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Rohit Sharma-led India will square off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2023.
Here is the India's key to success to win against arch-rivals Pakistan
Indian cricket team win their 77% of matches while defending 275+ totals.
Rohit Sharma & Co. win their 91% of matches when Shubman Gill scores 50+ runs.
The Indian side win 80% of their matches when ace pacer Mohammed Siraj Takes 2+ wickets.
Currently, in Colombo the weather is good. Team India is off to a good start as their score is 51-0 in 8.3 overs.
