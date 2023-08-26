Asia Cup 2023: 5 Players To Watch Out For
26 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Babar Azam has been Pakistan's shining light in recent years. The Pakistan captain has scored 18 ODI tons in 100 matches.
Virat Kohli Kohli has been in great form with the bat since the 2022 Asia Cup, scoring 6 hundreds across formats including two in IPL 2023 for RCB.
Shakib Al Hasan has been Bangladesh's poster boy for over a decade and will captain the side after Tamim Iqbal stepped down.
Defending champions Sri Lanka will aim to make it two in a row under captain Dasun Shanaka. The all-rounder has played a pivotal role in holding the Lankan team together.
Rashid Khan will be one of the top spinners to notice in Asia Cup 2023. The Afghanistan spinner has taken 167 wickets in just 89 ODIs.
The Asia Cup 2023 will begin on August 30 with Pakistan taking on Nepal in tournament opener in Multan.
The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a 50-over format and jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The final is on September 17.
