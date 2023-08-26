Asia Cup Cup 2023: 5 Things To Watch Out For
26 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a 50-over format and jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The last time Asia Cup was played in T20 format because of the T20I World Cup.
Shakib Al Hasan is back as Bangladesh's ODI captain after Tamim Iqbal stepped down due to an injury. Bangladesh will aim for the maiden title under Shakib.
Nepal are making their Asia Cup debut in 2023. They will become the eighth nation to feature in Asia Cup history. Rohit Paudel will lead Nepal in Asia Cup 2023.
Jasprit Bumrah's return will be one of the star attractions in the Asia Cup. The India pacer was out of action for 11 months and will be keenly watched ahead of the ICC World Cup.
For years, Pakistan's batting has been under scrutiny for being unpredictable in crunch situations. Babar Azam is the only consistent Pakistan batter since 2019 World Cup.
The Asia Cup 2023 will begin on August 30 with Pakistan taking on Nepal in tournament opener in Multan.
