Asia Cup Final, IND vs SL: Asia Cup 2023 Statistics
17 Sep, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Most Runs: Shubman Gill - 302
Most Wickets: Matheesha Pathirana - 11
Highest Score: Babar Azam - 151 vs Nepal
Best Bowling Figures: Mohammed Siraj - 6/21
Highest Total : India 356 vs Pakistan
Lowest Total : Sri Lanka 50 vs India
Largest Victory - Pakistan (238 Runs) vs Nepal
Highest Partnership: Virat Kohli/KL Rahul (233 Runs)
Most Catches: Fakhar Zaman - 4 Catches
Most 4s/Most 6s: Shubman Gill/Rohit Sharma
Player of the Series: Kuldeep Yadav
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup: Man Of The Series