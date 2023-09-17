Asia Cup Final, IND vs SL: Asia Cup 2023 Statistics

17 Sep, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Most Runs: Shubman Gill - 302

Most Wickets: Matheesha Pathirana - 11

Highest Score: Babar Azam - 151 vs Nepal

Best Bowling Figures: Mohammed Siraj - 6/21

Highest Total : India 356 vs Pakistan

Lowest Total : Sri Lanka 50 vs India

Largest Victory - Pakistan (238 Runs) vs Nepal

Highest Partnership: Virat Kohli/KL Rahul (233 Runs)

Most Catches: Fakhar Zaman - 4 Catches

Most 4s/Most 6s: Shubman Gill/Rohit Sharma

Player of the Series: Kuldeep Yadav

