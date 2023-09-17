Asia Cup: Man Of The Series
17 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Asia Cup Man of the Series 1984: Surinder Khanna
Asia Cup Man of the Series 1986: Arjuna Ranatunga
Asia Cup Man of the Series 1988: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Asia Cup Man of the Series 1990/91: Not awarded
Asia Cup Man of the Series 1993: Cancelled
Asia Cup Man of the Series 1995: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Asia Cup Man of the Series 1997: Arjuna Ranatunga
Asia Cup Man of the Series 2000: Mohammad Yousuf
Asia Cup Man of the Series 2004: Sanath Jayasuriya
Asia Cup Man of the Series 2008: Ajantha Mendis
Asia Cup Man of the Series 2010: Shahid Afridi
Asia Cup Man of the Series 2012: Shakib Al Hasan
Asia Cup Man of the Series 2014: Lahiru Thirimanne
Asia Cup Man of the Series 2016: Sabbir Rahman
Asia Cup Man of the Series 2018: Shikhar Dhawan
Asia Cup Man of the Series 2022: Mohammad Rizwan
Asia Cup Man of the Series 2023: Kuldeep Yadav
