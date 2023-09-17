Asia Cup: Man Of The Series

17 Sep, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Asia Cup Man of the Series 1984: Surinder Khanna

Asia Cup Man of the Series 1986: Arjuna Ranatunga

Asia Cup Man of the Series 1988: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Asia Cup Man of the Series 1990/91: Not awarded

Asia Cup Man of the Series 1993: Cancelled

Asia Cup Man of the Series 1995: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Asia Cup Man of the Series 1997: Arjuna Ranatunga

Asia Cup Man of the Series 2000: Mohammad Yousuf

Asia Cup Man of the Series 2004: Sanath Jayasuriya

Asia Cup Man of the Series 2008: Ajantha Mendis

Asia Cup Man of the Series 2010: Shahid Afridi

Asia Cup Man of the Series 2012: Shakib Al Hasan

Asia Cup Man of the Series 2014: Lahiru Thirimanne

Asia Cup Man of the Series 2016: Sabbir Rahman

Asia Cup Man of the Series 2018: Shikhar Dhawan

Asia Cup Man of the Series 2022: Mohammad Rizwan

Asia Cup Man of the Series 2023: Kuldeep Yadav

