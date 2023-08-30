Asia Cup: Most Runs In An Asia Cup Campaign
30 Aug, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
1. Former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya tops the list with 378 runs in Asia Cup 2008.
2. Former cricketer Suresh Raina strikes on second with 372 runs in Asia Cup 2008.
3. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli hits the list at number three with 357 runs in Asia Cup 2011.
4. Former Indian opener Virendra Sehwag is also on the list with 348 runs in Asia Cup 2008.
5. Former cricketer Kumar Sangakkara is at fifth number on the list with 345 runs in Asia Cup 2008.
The first match of Asia Cup 2023 is between Pakistan and Nepal.
