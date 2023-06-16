Asia Cup: Top 5 Run Getters for India
The Asian Cricket Council has confirmed that the tournament will be played from August 31 to September 17.
The Indian cricket team will head into the Asia Cup 2023 as the most successful side in the history of the competition, having won seven trophies till now (six ODIs and one T20I).
Here are the top five run-getters for India in the Asia Cup.
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has amassed 971 runs in the 21 innings he played in the Asia Cup.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma is on second in the list with 745 runs in the 21 innings he played in the tournament.
Former World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni has scored 648 runs in 16 innings in the Asia Cup.
One of the modern-day greats Virat Kohli has amassed 613 runs in 10 innings.
Former India international Gautam Gambhir also enjoyed his run in the Asia Cup, scoring 573 runs in 13 innings.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ENG Vs AUS: Most Wickets In Ashes Till Now