Asia Cup: Top Scores for India in IND vs PAK Matches Since 2010
27 Aug, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
In the Asia Cup 2010, Gautam Gambhir scored 83 runs in 97 balls. His knock helped Team India to defeat Pakistan by three wickets.
While chasing 330 runs in the Asia Cup 2012, India's star batter Virat Kohli played a match-defining innings and took MS Dhoni-led side to a victory. Virat scored 183 runs.
In the 2014 Asia Cup tournament, Ambati Rayudu was amassed 58 runs in 62 balls. However, Pakistan won the match by one wicket with two balls remaining.
In a low-scoring encounter at the 2016 T20I Asia Cup, Virat Kohli helped his side chase 84 runs. He scored 49 runs in 51 balls.
India captain Rohit Sharma scored a quick-fire 52 runs in just 39 balls to guide his side to an easy victory in the 2018 Asia Cup.
India's left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a brilliant century to guide his side to a comfortable win. He amassed 114 runs in 100 balls in the 2018 Asia Cup.
In the Super Four encounter in the 2022 T20I Asia Cup, Virat Kohli smashed 60 runs from just 44 balls.
