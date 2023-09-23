Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: Spectacular Things You Need To Know
Performance in water on the human and nature connection importance
The power of technology and beauty of art and captured the distinctive Chinese cultural heritage.
Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and the captain of men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh are the India's flag-bearers in Asian Games 2023.
Interesting Fact: China has won most number of Gold medals in Asian Games History, as the count is 1474.
