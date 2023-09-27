Who Is Sift Kaur Samra? All You Need To Know About Her
27 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Sift Kaur of Punjab is India's rifle shooter.
Sift Kaur Samra secured gold respectively in the women’s 50m rifle 3-position individual event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.
Samra won gold with a world record score of 469.6 ahead of Zhang who scored 462.3
Samra set a new National Record of 594 and finished second to progress to the individual final.
On the World ranking of 50m Rifle 3 Positions in Women, she is ranked at number 8th.
She has won two bronze medals in the World Cup.
The shooter won four medals in ISSF Junior Cup including one gold medal, two silver medals and one bronze medal.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Fastest 50s By Indian Batsmen In ODIs Against Australia- In Pics