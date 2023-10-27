Asian Para Games 2023: All You Need to Know About Gold Medalist Sheetal Devi
Utkarsh Rathour
India's Sheetal Devi delivered a breathtaking performance as she clinched the gold medal in the women's individual compound open event at the Asian Para Games 2023.
Sheetal Devi, a 16-year-old archer is from the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Hailing from Loidhar village in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, Sheetal is the ‘first female archer without arms to compete internationally.
In her early days, Sheetal was suggested to take up sports that are upper-body-related upon assessment, including archery and swimming.
Sheetal joined the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra to achieve her dreams in archery.
The 16-year-old was diagnosed with phocomelia, a rare congenital disorder that causes underdeveloped limbs, but that didn't stop her from achieving her dreams.
Starting from shooting 50–100 arrows daily, Sheetal upped her level, and as her strength grew, she was training while shooting 300 in a day.
Sheetal Devi was the first female armless archer to bag a silver medal at the World Para-Archery Championships.
