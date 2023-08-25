Sports Athletes Who Died Due To Sudden Cardiac Arrest
Tasmanian cricketer Scott Mason has died at the age of 28, just two days after suffering a heart attack while batting in the nets.
Patrick Ekeng died after collapsing on the pitch during a league match.
Three times Hungary's hockey player of the year Gábor Ocskay died at the age of 33.
The Nigerian defender David Faramola Oniya has died after he collapsed during a friendly match between his Malaysian club, T-Team, and Kelantan.
The Belgian cycling player Michael Goolaerts died after suffering a heart attack during the Paris-Roubaix race. He was just 23-year's old.
The Argentine footballer Cristian Gómez died of a suspected heart attack after collapsing on the pitch during a second-tier game.
Neil Fingleton, the 7-foot 7-inch actor and Basketball player who played the giant Mag the Mighty on the hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones died at the age of 36.
