Athletes Who Played Multiple Sports
22 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
The legendary Windies batter Viv Richards represented Antigua and Barbuda in football in the 1974 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
The legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami represented Bengal in First-Class cricket and even took his state to the Ranji Finals.
Ellyse Perry represented Australia in both ICC Cricket World Cup and FIFA World Cup finals, making her one of the greatest women athletes.
India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal played Chess in youth level before shifting it to cricket.
One of the greatest fielders of all-time, Jonty Rhodes represented South Africa in international hockey.
Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff turned professional boxer after retirement from cricket.
Former India Test player Cotah Ramaswami represented his nation in Tennis at the David Cup and Wimbledon.
1966 FIFA World Cup winner with England, Geoff Hurst also played first-class cricket for Essex.
2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up with Croatia, Ivan Perisic also represented his country in Beach Volleyball.
Legendary Italian footballer Paolo Maldini played professional tennis after his retirement.
Legendary England all-rounder Ian Botham even played professional football for Scunthorpe United.
Yuvraj Singh wanted to be an ice roller skater before he shifted to cricket. He even participated in the U-14 National Championships as well.
