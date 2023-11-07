AUS vs AFG: David Warner vs Rashid Khan
07 Nov, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
David Warner has scored 6825 runs in ODIs overall.
Rashid Khan has taken 179 wickets in ODIs overall.
The Australian Opener has smashed 22 centuries in ODI overall which includes one century against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan's all-rounder has an impressive bowling economy rate of 4.25 in ODIs.
David Warner has been scoring runs in ODIs with an average of 45.81.
ODI World Cup 2023 match 39, AUS vs AFG will take place on 7 October.
This vital match will be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
