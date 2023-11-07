AUS vs AFG: David Warner's Stats Against Afghanistan In ODI
07 Nov, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
David Warner has played three matches against Afghanistan in ODIs.
The Australian opener has smashed one century against Afghanistan which includes in those three matches.
David Warner also played a knock of 89* against Afghanistan at Sofia Gardens in England.
The left handed batter has a strike rate of 109.81 against Aghanistan in ODIs overall.
David Warner has been scoring runs at an average of 145.50 against Afghanistan in ODIs.
ODI World Cup 2023 match 39, AUS vs AFG will take place on 7 October.
This vital match will be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
