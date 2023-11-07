AUS vs AFG: Highest Team Total For Afghanistan In ODI World Cups

07 Nov, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

291/5 vs AUS, Mumbai WS, 2023

288 vs WI, Leeds, 2019

286/2 vs PAK, Chennai, 2023

284 vs ENG, Delhi, 2023

272/8 vs IND, Delhi, 2023

Ibrahim Zadran smashed unbeaten 129 runs against Australia to become the first Afghanistan batter to smash a century in the ODI World Cups.

Afghanistan scored 291/5 in 50 overs against Australia at the ODI World Cup 2023 match in Wankhede Stadium on October 7.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Youngest Players To Score An ODI World Cup Hundred

 Find Out More