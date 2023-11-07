AUS vs AFG: Highest Team Total For Afghanistan In ODI World Cups
07 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
291/5 vs AUS, Mumbai WS, 2023
286/2 vs PAK, Chennai, 2023
272/8 vs IND, Delhi, 2023
Ibrahim Zadran smashed unbeaten 129 runs against Australia to become the first Afghanistan batter to smash a century in the ODI World Cups.
Afghanistan scored 291/5 in 50 overs against Australia at the ODI World Cup 2023 match in Wankhede Stadium on October 7.
