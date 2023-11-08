AUS Vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: List Of Glenn Maxwell's Records
08 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
Glenn Maxwell played possibly the best ODI World Cup innings with an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in Mumbai.
The all-rounder became the first-ever to score a double century in men's ODIs. The previous best by an Australian was Shane Watson's 185 not out against Bangladesh in 2011.
Glenn Maxwell's 201 not out also marked the highest individual score in an ODI run-chase. He overtook Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman's 193 against South Africa in 2021.
Glenn Maxwell's 201 not out was the third instance of a double hundred in ODI Cricket World Cups. Chris Gayle's 215 and Martin Guptill's 237 are double hundreds in ODI World Cup.
Glenn Maxwell's double hundred off 128 balls was the second-fastest in ODI history. Ishan Kishan holds the record for the fastest double century in just 126 balls against Bangladesh.
With 10 sixes during his unbeaten double hundred, Glenn Maxwell walloped to third place in the third place for most World Cup sixes. Maxwell has 33 now behind Rohit Sharma (45) and Chris Gayle (49).
Riding on Glenn Maxwell's knock, Australia set South African date in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals.
