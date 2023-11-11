AUS vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Head-To-Head
11 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
Australia have played 21 matches against Bangladesh in the 50-over format.
So far, out of 21, Australia have won 19 games against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's only win over Australia came in 2005 powered by Mohammad Ashraful's 100.
Only one game between Bangladesh and Australia ended in a tie.
Australia have already secured a semifinal spot in ODI World Cup 2023.
Bangladesh, who are out of ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal contention, are fighting for a top-eight finish that will help them qualify for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
The MCA Stadium in Pune will host the Australia vs Bangladesh clash.
