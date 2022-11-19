Moeen Ali was roped in to captain England in absence of Jos Buttler whereas Josh Hazlewood captained Aussies for the first time in his career.
Steve Smith scored another half century (94 off 114) to power Australia to 280/8 after 50 overs.
Mitchell Starc rocked England early with his fiery opening spell. He picked up 4/47 to earn Player of the Match award.
Sam Billings scored 71 off 80 balls to keep England in chase. However, it wasn't enough.
Adam Zampa picked up 4/45 to clean up ENG's tail. Australia won by 72 runs to secure series win.
