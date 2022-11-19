1. New Captains For 2nd ODI

Moeen Ali was roped in to captain England in absence of Jos Buttler whereas Josh Hazlewood captained Aussies for the first time in his career.

19 Nov, 2022

India.com Sports Desk

2. Steve Smith's Blitz

Steve Smith scored another half century (94 off 114) to power Australia to 280/8 after 50 overs.

19 Nov, 2022

3. Vintage Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc rocked England early with his fiery opening spell. He picked up 4/47 to earn Player of the Match award.

19 Nov, 2022

4. Sam Billings' Resistance

Sam Billings scored 71 off 80 balls to keep England in chase. However, it wasn't enough.

19 Nov, 2022

5. Adam Zampa - The Golden Arm

Adam Zampa picked up 4/45 to clean up ENG's tail. Australia won by 72 runs to secure series win.

19 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: How To Activate Jio 5G On Smartphone

 Find Out More