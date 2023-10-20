AUS Vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam's Stats Vs Australia
20 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Babar Azam has played 9 ODIs against Australia in general scoring 588 runs with a best of 114.
In ODI World Cups, Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced Australia only once during the 2019 edition in England.
In his only ODI World Cup appearance against Australia, Babar Azam scored 30 runs in 28 balls, hitting seven fours in the process. Pakistan lost the game by 41 runs.
Babar Azam would look to better his show against Australia in ODI World Cup 2023 when both teams face in Bengaluru.
Babar Azam, so far had a quiet ODI World Cup 2023, scoring 5, 10, and 50 in three matches.
Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan have won two out of three games in ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing against India.
Pakistan's only ODI World Cup win came in 1992 under then-captain Imran Khan.
