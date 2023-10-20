AUS Vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner Vs Shaheen Afridi
The Australian Opener David Warner has scored 676 runs in 13 innings against Pakistan in ODIs.
Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Afridi has played only 3 matches against Australia in ODIs.
David Warner has smashed three centuries against the Men in Green in ODIs.
Shaheen Afridi has taken 8 wickets in those three matches in ODIs.
David Warner has been putting runs for himself an an average of 52.0 against Pakistan.
Shaheen Afridi has also bamboozled Warner once in 2019 and he also has 4 wicket haul against the Aussies.
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match 18, AUS vs PAK will take place on 20 October.
M. Chinnaswamy Cricket stadium is deck up for this vital clash between Australia and Pakistan
