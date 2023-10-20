AUS Vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Steve Smith's Stats Vs Pakistan
20 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Steve Smith has played 11 ODIs against Pakistan in general scoring 511 runs with a best of 108 not out.
In ODI World Cups, Steve Smith faced Pakistan thrice - once each in 2011, 2015 and 2019.
In his three ODI World Cup appearances against Pakistan, Steve Smith scored 25, 65 and 10.
Steve Smith would look to better his show against Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 when both teams face in Bengaluru.
Steve Smith, so far had a quiet ODI World Cup 2023, scoring 46, 19, and 0 in three matches.
Five-time champions Australia so far have won just one game in ODI World Cup 2023. Australia lost against India and South Africa before winning against Sri Lanka.
Australia won the ODI World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Lesser Known Facts About Former India Opener Virender Sehwag