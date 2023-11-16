AUS vs SA: Battles To Watch Out For
16 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Mitchell Starc vs Quinton de Kock: The Australian pacer has dismissed the South African opener four times in 13 innings at an average of 28.25.
Adam Zampa vs Heinrich Klaasen: The Australian spinner has picked up 22 wickets so far in the ongoing tournament. Klaasesn has smashed 326 runs so far in the ODI World Cup 2023.
Keshav Maharaj vs Glenn Maxwell: Maharaj has taken 14 wickets at an economy under 4.5 in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 tournament so far.
Kagiso Rabada vs David Warner: The Australian left-handed opener Warner has smashed 185 runs in just 143 deliveries in ODIs without ever getting dismissed against South African ace pacer Rabada.
Marco Jansen vs Travis Head: Australian opener Head has an outstanding ODI record against Jansen, having scored 73 runs in 45 balls without ever getting dismissed.
David Warner vs Lungi Ngidi: In 41 balls against Ngidi, Warner has 23 runs in 5 innings in the ODI. He has hit two fours and one six while getting out four times to the South African pacer.
Australia will face South Africa in the second semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16, 2023.
