Meet Shamar Joseph; WIndies New Rising Star
Shamar Joseph was born on August 31, 1999, in Guyana.
Shamar Joseph worked as a security guard before pursuing professional cricket.
Shamar Joseph had no prior first-class experience before being called up for the West Indies team in January 2024.
Shamar Joseph got a memorable Test debut as he picked up a fifer against Australia including Steve Smith's wicket with his very first ball.
Shamar Joseph recently suffered a toe injury during the ongoing Test series against Australia and had to retire hurt.
Shamar Joseph recently represented the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: WWE: Wrestlers To Win Royal Rumble Matches In Back-To-Back Years