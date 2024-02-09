David Warner Education Qualification

09 Feb, 2024

Nikhil

David Warner is one of the most renowned cricketing name

He started his schooling from the Matraville Public School

He completed his high school education from Randwick Boys High School

He attended the Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan.

There's no information available on his degree

He is the only Australian cricketer to play 100 T20I, ODI and Test matches

