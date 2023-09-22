Australia ODI Stats In Mohali
22 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The five-time ODI World Cup Champions Australia is in India for a three-match ODI series.
KL Rahul-led India will faceoff against Pat Cummins-led Australia in the first ODI match at Mohali on 22 September.
Here are the ODI stats of Australian team in Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
Australian side has a very good record in Mohali.
Aussies have played a total of seven matches at Mohali.
The five-time champions have won a record six matches in Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.
Australian side has just lost only one match at Mohali.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin's ODI Bowling Stats Against Australia